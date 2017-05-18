Lady Broncos move to SW District Div. II finals

By Wade Linville –

The No. 1 seed Western Brown Lady Broncos headed to the Southwest District Division II Softball Tournament finals after topping the No. 7 seed New Richmond Lady Lions 7-0 in post season tourney play at Milford High School on Tuesday, May 16.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to face Greenville in district tourney play at Mason High School on Saturday, May 20.

The Lady Broncos had not given up a single run in their three post season tourney wins heading into the district championship bout against Greenville.

The Lady Broncos started off their tourney run with a 15-0 sectional win over No. 13 seed Mt. Healthy in a contest that saw freshman pitcher Sydni Barnes pitch a perfect game, homers by Liz Hadley and Riese Peters, junior teammate Mary Sizer go a perfect four-for-four at the bat, and freshman Madison DeRose homering in her first ever varsity at-bat.

The Lady Broncos followed up with a 18-0 win over Indian Hills before topping the Lady Lions by shutout on Tuesday.

The Lady Broncos stood at an overall record of 17-4 following the May 16 win.

Greenville entered the post season as a No. 2 seed for the sectional/district tournament with a 19-3 overall record. They have also refused to give up a single run in their first three post season tourney wins, defeating No. 18 seed Dunbar 18-0, topping No. 16 seed Trotwood Madison 17-0, and taking down No. 10 seed Alter 19-0 at Tippecanoe on May 16.