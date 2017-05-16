William G Mullinnix

William Gardner Mullinnix, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio entered into eternal rest on May 7th, 2017 at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice in Cincinnati.

Bill was born on October 9th, 1931 in Roanoke, Virginia the son of the late Marion “Bud” Mullinnix of Davenport, Iowa and Virginia Gardner Mullinnix of Ripley, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Gregory “Greg” Mullinnix,- Daughter, Jeana Dee Mullinnix, and Sister Dee Ann Mullinnix-Kennedy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Maija S. Mullinnix- Daughter, Cara Mia Mullinnix- Son, Bill Edward Mullinnix and wife Tarra- five grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden, Addyston, Emma & Ethan- Brother-in-Law, Donald Kennedy and many other relatives and friends.

Bill was raised in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a student at the Kentucky Military Institute then enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War. He attended the Ohio State University then began working with his father at the Mullinnix Insurance Agency in the late 1950’s in Georgetown. Bill retired in 1989 and moved his family to Sanibel Island, Florida to enjoy retirement and perused his passion as an auto broker. Bill was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, Sanibel Community Church, Lyons Club, Masons, Arabia Shrine Club, and the Florida Sundowners Club. In addition to his love for automobiles, Bill enjoyed flying planes, boating, golfing & traveling.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Georgetown United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 11th at 1:00 PM with Reverand Zedda Myers officiating. A private burial service for the family will take place at 4:00 PM at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cremationcincinnati.com

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the ‘BrightFocus Foundation’ that will aid in research for Alzheimer’s and related Dementia diseases at www.brightfocus.org.