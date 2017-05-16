Russell E Conn Robert T Fisher Philip L Paeltz David Beals Gregory A Smith II William G Mullinnix Patricia Ogden Brittany Stykes remembered by friends and family 2018 county budget could be cut by up to ten percent Georgetown Police Chief updates council Over 40 vendors, crafters at 2017 Annual Craft Show Cropper’s time as GHS girls basketball coach expected to end after 21 years at the helm Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy Kenny B Williams Stephen E Marcum Christopher J Lovett Brandon M Traylor Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper
Obituaries

William G Mullinnix

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Displaying mullinnix.jpgWilliam Gardner Mullinnix, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio entered into eternal rest on May 7th, 2017 at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice in Cincinnati.

Bill was born on October 9th, 1931 in Roanoke, Virginia the son of the late Marion “Bud” Mullinnix of Davenport, Iowa and Virginia Gardner Mullinnix of Ripley, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Gregory “Greg” Mullinnix,- Daughter, Jeana Dee Mullinnix, and Sister Dee Ann Mullinnix-Kennedy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Maija S. Mullinnix- Daughter, Cara Mia Mullinnix- Son, Bill Edward Mullinnix and wife Tarra- five grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden, Addyston, Emma & Ethan- Brother-in-Law, Donald Kennedy and many other relatives and friends.

Bill was raised in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a student at the Kentucky Military Institute then enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War. He attended the Ohio State University then began working with his father at the Mullinnix Insurance Agency in the late 1950’s in Georgetown. Bill retired in 1989 and moved his family to Sanibel Island, Florida to enjoy retirement and perused his passion as an auto broker. Bill was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, Sanibel Community Church, Lyons Club, Masons, Arabia Shrine Club, and the Florida Sundowners Club. In addition to his love for automobiles, Bill enjoyed flying planes, boating, golfing & traveling.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Georgetown United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 11th at 1:00 PM with Reverand Zedda Myers officiating. A private burial service for the family will take place at 4:00 PM at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cremationcincinnati.com
Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the ‘BrightFocus Foundation’ that will aid in research for Alzheimer’s and related Dementia diseases at www.brightfocus.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat