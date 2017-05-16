Russell E Conn age 86 of Crossville, TN, formerly of Russellville, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1930 in Russellville, OH, the son of the late John Robert Conn Sr and Velma (Fryer) Conn. He retired from the US Air Force after serving 28 years. He was also a member of the St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church in Crossville, TN and the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. He graduated from the Russellville High School in 1949 and was an avid golfer.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Joyce, 2 brothers; Bobby and Charles Conn, 3 sisters; Mary Lane, Rebecca Meeker and Helen Bissantz.

Russell is survived by 1 son; Russell E Conn of Miami, FL, 1 sister; Libby Neu of Russellville, 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Pastor Larry Hoop officiating. Military services will be held following the service by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394, PO Box 44, Russellville, OH 45168.

