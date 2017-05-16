Robert T. Fisher, 93, of Sabina and formerly of Russellville, passed away on Friday May 5, 2017 at his home.

Born May 6, 1923 in Deville, LA the son of William D, and Sarah E. Smith Fisher. He is survived by his wife Betty L. Philpott Fisher.

A graduate of University of Cincinnati with his Masters in Education having also attended Asbury College and Asbury Theological Seminary, and Spring Arbor College. He was a retired minister serving in Louisiana Free Methodist, Russellville Congregational Christian, Lees Creek United Church of Christ, Franklin First Christian churches and the Sabina Friends Meeting partime until his full retirement.

His teaching career took him to Brown County Eastern Local District for 19 years and Southern State Community College. He enjoyed singing solo and in quartets. A dedicated gardener, avid woodworker making toys, small furniture and novelty items. He was also a dedicated member of Sabina/Lees Creek Community Christian Church and New Vienna Community Church.

In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by his children; M. Lorraine Wise of Sabina and Daniel (Kathy) Fisher of Batavia; grandson: Griffin P. Wise; and step-grandchildren, Tara (Rick) Dean and Jarrod (Brittany) Applegate. Along with two great grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren. He is preceded by seven siblings.

The funeral service was held at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina on Wednesday May 10, 2017, followed by burial at Centerville Cemetery in Lees Creek. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice. Please visit www.littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.