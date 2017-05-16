Philip L. Paeltz age 58 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Sunday,

May 14, 2017 at his residence. He was born February 20, 1959 in Columbus, OH, the son of John L. Paeltz and the late Martha (Holton) Irwin. He was a master carpenter.

Philip is survived by his wife Linda Paeltz of Winchester, father; John Paeltz and wife Angie of Luther, OK, 2 sons; Nathan Paeltz of Russellville, Brandon Paeltz and wife Amanda of AL, 2 step daughters; Jessica Moore and husband Randy of Winchester, Rachelle Senior and husband Scott of West Union, 2 brothers; John Lynn Paeltz and wife Pam of Amelia, Paul Paeltz of Sardinia, 4 sisters; Kris White of Sardinia, Esta Paeltz of OK, Edna Upton Melhorn of OK and Tuffy Neal of OK, 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Stan Sexton officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

