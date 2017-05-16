Gregory A Smith II

Gregory Alan Smith II, age 34 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, May 8, 2017 at his residence. He was a 2000 graduate of Georgetown High School. Gregory was born July 4, 1982 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Greg and Nancy (Stenger) Smith of Georgetown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one uncle – David Smith.

Gregory is survived by one daughter – Emma; his parents – Greg and Nancy Smith of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Angela Smith of Bountiful, Utah; six aunts – Rhonda Inderrieden and husband Dan of Lebanon, Ohio, Jerri Swearingen of Georgetown, Ohio, Dot Loudon of Georgetown, Ohio, Cynthia Noffsinger and husband Mike of Bountiful, Utah, Theresa Bradford of Georgetown, Ohio and Pat Kenney and husband Nick of Kansas City, Kansas and two uncles – John Stenger and wife Sue of Florida and Tim Stenger and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher Reeves Paralysis Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike #3A, Short Hills, New Jersey 07078 or to the donor’s choice.

