David Beals 75 of Georgetown died friday may 12 2017 at Mercy Medicenter Mt Orab Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Miller Beals, 2 sons David(Kala) and Darrin(Leah) Beals, 9 grand and 8 great grandchilden, a half brother Phillip Beals also survive. Memorial funeral services will be Sunday May 21 2017

8:00 PM at the Beam-Fender funeral Home in Sardinia visitation from 6:00Pm until time of service on sunday.

Beam-Fender funeral Home serving the family