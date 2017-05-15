Patricia Ogden 73 of Sardinia died Saturday May 6,2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati. She was married to her husband Lanny for 55 yrs.

In addition to her husband Lanny, she is survived by 2 sons Troy of Sardinia and Thomas of Columbus, 3 grandchildren Tyler(Jamie) Ogden, Trent(Vennisa) Ogden & Sabrina Ogden(Scott Shafer) 7 great grandchildren and her mother Georgia Mynhier also survive. She was a member of the Living Springs Church of Mowrystown. She worked for the eastern School District as an aide for a number of years. Graveside Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday May 20, 2017 from 4:00-8:00PM

at the Living Springs Church in Mowrystown. Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia Ohio serving the Family