Over 40 vendors, crafters at 2017 Annual Craft Show

By Martha B. Jacob –

Even with the looming threat of cold temperatures and ongoing rain, Saturday, May 6, the 2017 Annual Craft Show and Flower and Plant Sale went off without a hitch, according to coordinator of the event Samantha Jones.

“What a great turnout we had,” Jones said. “We had well over 40 vendors turn out and they all seemed pleased with the number of people who attended the show.

“This is my first year coordinating this event, and I couldn’t be happier. I am excited already about next year’s event. I believe this show could grow to twice this size.”

The show was sponsored by the Mt. Orab Women’s Club and the Mt. Orab Garden Club. By joining forces, the groups drew a large array of people.