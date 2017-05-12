Brittany Stykes remembered by friends and family

By Wayne Gates –

For the fourth year in a row, David and Mary Dodson have remembered the birthday of their daughter by the side of Highway 68 where their daughter was murdered.

Brittany Stykes was shot multiple times at the spot near Gooselick Road on August 28, 2013. The crime is still unsolved.

Her 14 month old daughter Aubree was also hit by gunfire, finally recovering from a bullet wound to the head after multiple surgeries.

Family and friends of the Dodsons got together on May 4 with orange balloons and memories, to once again remember Brittany on what would have been her 26th birthday.

Mary Dodson began the gathering by asking for everyone’s attention and then told them of a dream she had had about Brittany that morning.