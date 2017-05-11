Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy

By Wade Linville –

The No. 8 seed Western Brown Broncos had little trouble taking down the No. 12 seed of Mt. Healthy High School in round one of the Southwest District Division II Sectional Tournament on Wednesday, cruising to a 14-4 victory with junior Nick Sparrow at the mound.

With the round one sectional victory, the Broncos headed to round two where they were scheduled to face No. 2 seed Taylor (16-5) on May 11 at Taylor High School.

The Broncos rose to an overall record of 10-11 for the season with the May 10 sectional win.