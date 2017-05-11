  • News Democrat
  • Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win
Brittany Stykes remembered by friends and family 2018 county budget could be cut by up to ten percent Georgetown Police Chief updates council Over 40 vendors, crafters at 2017 Annual Craft Show Cropper’s time as GHS girls basketball coach expected to end after 21 years at the helm Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy Kenny B Williams Stephen E Marcum Christopher J Lovett Brandon M Traylor Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither
Sports

Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Western Brown freshman Sydni Barnes fires in a strike during her perfect pitching performance in the Lady Broncos’ May 10 sectional tourney win over Mt. Healthy.

Sizer finishes four-for-four at the bat – 

By Wade Linville – 

Western Brown High School’s head softball coach Blaine Wallace couldn’t have asked for much more out of his No. 1 seeded Lady Broncos on Wednesday in round one of the Southwest District Division II Sectional Tournament with freshman Sydni Barnes pitching a perfect game and some big hits coming from the offense to claim a 15-0 victory over the visiting No. 13 seed of Mt. Healthy.
“I was happy (with today’s performance) because the last game we played against Middletown Madison, mentally and emotionally, we just weren’t there. We showed more enthusiasm today, and when we do that we’re pretty good,” Wallace said following the win over Mt. Healthy.
Barnes finished her perfect game in the pitcher’s circle with 12 strikeouts in a bout that ended by mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Junior Mary Sizer was among the top hitters of the day, cranking out four hits in four at-bats that included a triple, two doubles, and a single.
Western Brown junior Riese Peters went two-for-two at the bat with a double and a homerun.
Sophomore first baseman Liz Hadley cranked out three hits in four at-bats with a home run, a single, and a double.
Junior Tessa Pinkerton swung for one hit in two at-bats with a double.
In her first ever varsity at-bat, Western Brown freshman Madison Derose hammered out a home run when coming in to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Barnes struck out the side to hold Mt. Healthy run-less in the top of the first inning, and the Lady Bronco bats were swinging for the fences in the bottom of the first.
Barnes took a base-on-balls while leading off the bottom of the first. Pinkerton fell victim to a fly out, but it was a triple by Sizer that would bring Barnes home to give the Lady Broncos a 1-0 lead.
What followed was a two-run homer over the fence in left-center by Hadley to up the Lady Bronco lead to 3-0.
Western sophomore Lexi Wallace and freshman Jade Jones each reached base on walks, and with two on and two out it was Peters blasting a double to the fence in right-center field to drive in two more runs, expanding the Lady Bronco lead to 5-0.
Sophomore Reagan Henderson cranked out a run-scoring double to leave Mt. Healthy trailing by six, and then it was Barnes coming through with a run-scoring single to lift Western to a 7-0 advantage.
The hitting frenzy continued with Pinkerton hammering out a double to the fence in left-center to bring home another run.
In her second at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, Sizer singled to drive in another Lady Bronco run, widening the margin to nine runs.
Hadley swung for a single to bring home another run before the first inning reached an end, and entering the top of the second it was the Lady Broncos with a 10-0 lead.
Barnes continued her domination at the pitcher’s circle in the innings that followed, striking out two of three batters she faced in the second inning, striking three straight batters in the third inning, and striking out four of the six batters she faced in the fourth and fifth innings combined.
The Lady Broncos, who finished their regular season as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champs for the fifth straight year, stood at an overall record of 15-4 following the sectional win over Mt. Healthy.
The Lady Broncos advanced to round two of sectional play with Wednesday’s win and were scheduled to face No. 14 seed Indian Hill (0-11 at the time of the tournament draw) on May 11 at Western Brown High School.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat