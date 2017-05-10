Kenny B Williams Stephen E Marcum Christopher J Lovett Brandon M Traylor Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage
Kenny B Williams, 67 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Kenny was born in Peebles, Ohio, on February 17, 1950, the son of the late Virgil Williams and Minnie Browning Williams.

Kenny graduated from high school in Peebles, Ohio.  Kenny worked for the Hobart Manufacturing company for forty years, in the quality control department. Kenny was a member of the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.  He also held a lifetime membership in the North American Hunting Club.  In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his flower gardens and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid camper at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort for many years.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Dick. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry Williams, whom he married on April 27, 1972; a son, Chad (Amanda) Williams, of Peebles; and a daughter, Jamie (Ron) Blackburn, of Florida. Kenny is also survived by seven brothers, Roger Williams, of Florida; Richard Williams, Terry Williams, Gregg Williams, Tim Williams, Jeff Williams, and Rocky Williams, all of Peebles; and one sister, Vicki Stroup, of Peebles. Kenny also leaves behind seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle in the community of Locust Grove, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, with Pastor Richard Williams officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 until 1:00 Friday, prior to the funeral service, at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fellowship Hall Fund at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle, C/O Richard Williams, 30010 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

