Kenny B Williams, 67 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Kenny was born in Peebles, Ohio, on February 17, 1950, the son of the late Virgil Williams and Minnie Browning Williams.

Kenny graduated from high school in Peebles, Ohio. Kenny worked for the Hobart Manufacturing company for forty years, in the quality control department. Kenny was a member of the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle. He also held a lifetime membership in the North American Hunting Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his flower gardens and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid camper at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort for many years.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Dick. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry Williams, whom he married on April 27, 1972; a son, Chad (Amanda) Williams, of Peebles; and a daughter, Jamie (Ron) Blackburn, of Florida. Kenny is also survived by seven brothers, Roger Williams, of Florida; Richard Williams, Terry Williams, Gregg Williams, Tim Williams, Jeff Williams, and Rocky Williams, all of Peebles; and one sister, Vicki Stroup, of Peebles. Kenny also leaves behind seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle in the community of Locust Grove, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, with Pastor Richard Williams officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 until 1:00 Friday, prior to the funeral service, at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fellowship Hall Fund at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle, C/O Richard Williams, 30010 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

