Stephen E Marcum, age 74, of Sardinia, OH, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown, OH. He was born in Webb, WV on November 25, 1942 to the late Boyd and Dove (Copley) Marcum. His wife of 54 years, Claudia (Linkous) Marcum survives.

Stephen is also survived by two sons: Pastor Stephen (Rebel) Marcum of Tipp City and Brad (Erin) Marcum of Apex, NC; and five grandchildren: Jesse, Benjamin, Samantha, Andrew and Matthew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: William “Bill” and Danny Marcum; and one sister: Rose Bailey.

Stephen was a member of Alcony Grace Church. He retired in 2002 from General Electric after 25 years of service. He had worked for Eastern Airlines and was fixed base operator at Shelbyville, IN and Highland County, OH Airports. Stephen proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran. Stephen received the Good Conduct Medal, Air Medals (2nd Oak Leaf), Vietnam Service Medal, Aircraft Crewman B Badge and National Defense Service Medal. He graduated from Wheelersburg High School and Spartan School of Aeronautics. Stephen was a member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and Wounded Warriors. His hobbies were flying and golf.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with his son, Pastor Stephen Marcum, officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy with full military honors presented by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Friends may call from ­­­­­12:00 – 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alcony Grace Church, 1045 S. Alcony-Conover Road, Troy, OH 45373 or Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.