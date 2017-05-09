Christopher J Lovett

Christopher Joseph Lovett, age 55 of Florence, South Carolina and formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Monday, May 1, 2017 at his residence. He was a supervisor for West Rock Paper Mill in Florence, South Carolina. He was born April 23, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Dorothy (Wolf) Lovett and the late John R. Lovett. He was also preceded in death by one niece – Rachael Lovett.

Chris is survived by his mother – Dorothy Lovett of Hamersville, Ohio; one son – CJ Lovett of Ripley, Ohio; one daughter – Sara M. Lovett of Indiana; one step son – Dillon Mussinan and wife Danielle of Long Island, New York; two grandchildren – Sophia and Madeline Mussinan; one sister – Margie McElroy and husband Sam of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – Rob Lovett and wife Vicki, Richard Lovett and Ted Lovett and wife Katie all of Hamersville, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church 511 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

