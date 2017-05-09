Brandon M Traylor

Brandon Michael Traylor, age 28 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Blue Ash, Ohio. He was a construction worker for Lyndon Dean Framing in Cincinnati, Ohio. Brandon was born July 24, 1988 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the Michael Ray and Angela Marie (Ayers) Traylor of Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one uncle – Gary Ayers, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Traylor is survived by four brothers – Christopher Traylor of Dayton, Ohio, Derek Traylor and wife Chelsea of Hillsboro, Ohio, Brian (Kylin) Traylor of Hamersville, Ohio and Dane Traylor of Mt. Orab, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Gary and Brenda Ayers of Mt. Orab, Ohio; paternal grandparents – Don and Susan Traylor of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one aunt – Michelle Bastin and husband Luke of West Chester, Ohio; fiancée – Rebecca Crawford of Cincinnati, Ohio and two nephews – Hunter and Layne Traylor both of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

