WBHS dedicates new softball press box

Monk, SHCTC team up to make new building possible –

By Wade Linville –

Thanks to the generosity of long time resident and philanthropist of the Western Brown Local School District, Alma Monk, and the hard work of students of the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center’s Construction Tech Program, a new press box now overlooks the softball field located on the Western Brown High School campus.

Monk, who has provided funds for many improvements on the WBHS campus throughout the years, donated for the materials used in the construction of the new press box, while the building was constructed by SHCTC Construction Tech Program Instructor Jim Schmidt and his crew of students.

To express its appreciation to Monk for her generosity over the years, the Western Brown School District attached a sign to the press box. Monk was nearly brought to tears as she looked over the sign when arriving at the WBHS softball field on April 27 for the press box dedication, a sign that reads:

“Welcome to Alma Monk Sports Complex: Alma Monk, a long time resident and philanthropist of the Western Brown Local School District, has contributed to the athletic department for many years. Alma has been very instrumental in helping see this area of the sports complex become a reality! The Bronco community is very appreciative of the support she has given to our school.”

A ribbon cutting was held to dedicate the new press box on April 27.

Western Brown High School is the home school of all but one of the SHCTC carpentry students who assisted in the construction of the press box, according to Schmidt.