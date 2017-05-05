Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell
A ribbon cutting to dedicate the new press box at the Western Brown High School softball field was held April 27. From the left, are Southern Hills Career and Technical Center Superintendent Kevin Kratzer, Western Brown High School Principal Heather Cooper, WBHS Superintendent Raegan White, WBHS Athletic Director Tim Cook, Alma Monk, Andrew Faul, Nate DeBord, Spencer Garrett, Levi Unger, Isaiah Peters, Myah Crabb, and SHCTC Construction Tech Instructor Jim Schmidt.

Monk, SHCTC team up to make new building possible – 

By Wade Linville – 

Thanks to the generosity of long time resident and philanthropist of the Western Brown Local School District, Alma Monk, and the hard work of students of the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center’s Construction Tech Program, a new press box now overlooks the softball field located on the Western Brown High School campus.
Monk, who has provided funds for many improvements on the WBHS campus throughout the years, donated for the materials used in the construction of the new press box, while the building was constructed by SHCTC Construction Tech Program Instructor Jim Schmidt and his crew of students.
To express its appreciation to Monk for her generosity over the years, the Western Brown School District attached a sign to the press box. Monk was nearly brought to tears as she looked over the sign when arriving at the WBHS softball field on April 27 for the press box dedication, a sign that reads:
“Welcome to Alma Monk Sports Complex: Alma Monk, a long time resident and philanthropist of the Western Brown Local School District, has contributed to the athletic department for many years. Alma has been very instrumental in helping see this area of the sports complex become a reality! The Bronco community is very appreciative of the support she has given to our school.”
A ribbon cutting was held to dedicate the new press box on April 27.
Western Brown High School is the home school of all but one of the SHCTC carpentry students who assisted in the construction of the press box, according to Schmidt.

