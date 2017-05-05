Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town

By Wade Linville –

Just before facing each other in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament on May 8, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets and the Georgetown Lady G-Men met for a regular season bout on May 3 at Fayetteville.

Due to their upcoming sectional game, neither team brought out all their weapons in Wednesday’s regular season contest.

Senior Taylor Cornett started in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Rockets, while freshman Libby Scott started off as the Lady G-Men’s pitcher.

The Lady G-Men took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as senior Isabella Elliott hammered out a triple to score senior teammate Kassidy Seigla, but it was Fayetteville junior Paige Vilvens stepping to the plate to crank out a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to lift the Lady Rockets to a 2-1 lead.

After holding the Lady G-Men run-less in the top of the second inning, it was a run-scoring triple by Fayetteville junior Gabby Jones that expanded the Lady Rocket lead to 3-1.

The Lady Rockets’ big bats took advantage of the Lady G-Men’s young pitching (saving their senior starting pitcher Kassidy Seigla for Monday’s sectional game), cruising to a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was later in the bottom of the fifth inning when Vilvens sealed the victory by mercy rule with a grand slam to give the Lady Rockets a 13-1 victory.

Vilvens led Lady Rocket batters with three hits in four at-bats that included two home runs and a double. She finished with eight RBIs.

Fayetteville freshman Zoe Vilvens went two-for-two batting with two singles and two walks.

Jones went one-for-one batting with a triple and a walk and finished with one RBI.

Georgetown junior Caylee Graham managed three hits in three at-bats with a double and two singles.

Seigla finished with two hits in three at-bats.