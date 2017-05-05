  • News Democrat
  • Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town
Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell
Sports

Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Fayetteville’s Paige Vilvens hammers out one of her two home runs in the Lady Rockets’ May 3 win over Georgetown.

By Wade Linville – 

Just before facing each other in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament on May 8, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets and the Georgetown Lady G-Men met for a regular season bout on May 3 at Fayetteville.
Due to their upcoming sectional game, neither team brought out all their weapons in Wednesday’s regular season contest.
Senior Taylor Cornett started in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Rockets, while freshman Libby Scott started off as the Lady G-Men’s pitcher.
The Lady G-Men took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as senior Isabella Elliott hammered out a triple to score senior teammate Kassidy Seigla, but it was Fayetteville junior Paige Vilvens stepping to the plate to crank out a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to lift the Lady Rockets to a 2-1 lead.
After holding the Lady G-Men run-less in the top of the second inning, it was a run-scoring triple by Fayetteville junior Gabby Jones that expanded the Lady Rocket lead to 3-1.
The Lady Rockets’ big bats took advantage of the Lady G-Men’s young pitching (saving their senior starting pitcher Kassidy Seigla for Monday’s sectional game), cruising to a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was later in the bottom of the fifth inning when Vilvens sealed the victory by mercy rule with a grand slam to give the Lady Rockets a 13-1 victory.
Vilvens led Lady Rocket batters with three hits in four at-bats that included two home runs and a double. She finished with eight RBIs.
Fayetteville freshman Zoe Vilvens went two-for-two batting with two singles and two walks.
Jones went one-for-one batting with a triple and a walk and finished with one RBI.
Georgetown junior Caylee Graham managed three hits in three at-bats with a double and two singles.
Seigla finished with two hits in three at-bats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat