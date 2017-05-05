Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell
Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4

Written by News Democrat
Fayetteville’s Evan Deisch connects with a fastball during the Rockets’ May 3 win over Georgetown.

By Wade Linville – 

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets wrapped up Southern Hills Athletic Conference play for the season with a 9-4 road victory over the North Adams Green Devils on May 2, putting them on top in SHAC Division II play.
The Rockets were back on their home field May 3, staking claim to a 7-0 non-league victory over the Georgetown G-Men.
It was freshman Dakota Fehring starting at the mound for the Rockets in Wednesday’s win over Georgetown, giving up just two hits, a line drive up the middle that came off the bat of Georgetown senior Christian Linville in the top of the first inning and a grounder off the bat of junior Jonathan Strickland that found its way under the third baseman’s glove later in the game.
It was sophomore Jackson Gregory starting at the mound for the G-Men.
Fayetteville senior Tyler Kingus reached base on an error to start off the bottom of the first inning, then it was a single by junior Clay Davis that put runners of the corners for the Rockets.
The Rockets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Fayetteville senior Tay Call swung for a single to drive in two runs.
The Rockets went on to score one more run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0.
After holding the G-Men run-less in the top of the second inning, it was Call’s big bat coming through once again for the Rockets, swinging for a double to drive in two more runs, expanding the Fayetteville lead to 6-0.
The Georgetown defense showed improvement as the game rolled along, holding the Rockets to just one run for the remainder of the game. On the offensive end, the Georgetown bats struggled for hits against the Rockets’ sturdy defense.
The Rockets were scheduled to wrap up their regular season schedule with non-league games against Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester.
The G-Men were scheduled to cap off their regular season with a May 5 non-league game against the Eastern Brown Warriors, and on May 8 they will kick off Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tourney play as the No. 5 seed, facing off against No. 4 seed Miami Valley Christian Academy.
The winner of the May 8 sectional bout at Georgetown will move on to face the No. 1 seed Fayetteville-Perry Rockets in round two of the sectional tourney.

