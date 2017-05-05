Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets wrapped up Southern Hills Athletic Conference play for the season with a 9-4 road victory over the North Adams Green Devils on May 2, putting them on top in SHAC Division II play.

The Rockets were back on their home field May 3, staking claim to a 7-0 non-league victory over the Georgetown G-Men.

It was freshman Dakota Fehring starting at the mound for the Rockets in Wednesday’s win over Georgetown, giving up just two hits, a line drive up the middle that came off the bat of Georgetown senior Christian Linville in the top of the first inning and a grounder off the bat of junior Jonathan Strickland that found its way under the third baseman’s glove later in the game.

It was sophomore Jackson Gregory starting at the mound for the G-Men.

Fayetteville senior Tyler Kingus reached base on an error to start off the bottom of the first inning, then it was a single by junior Clay Davis that put runners of the corners for the Rockets.

The Rockets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Fayetteville senior Tay Call swung for a single to drive in two runs.

The Rockets went on to score one more run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0.

After holding the G-Men run-less in the top of the second inning, it was Call’s big bat coming through once again for the Rockets, swinging for a double to drive in two more runs, expanding the Fayetteville lead to 6-0.

The Georgetown defense showed improvement as the game rolled along, holding the Rockets to just one run for the remainder of the game. On the offensive end, the Georgetown bats struggled for hits against the Rockets’ sturdy defense.

The Rockets were scheduled to wrap up their regular season schedule with non-league games against Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester.

The G-Men were scheduled to cap off their regular season with a May 5 non-league game against the Eastern Brown Warriors, and on May 8 they will kick off Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tourney play as the No. 5 seed, facing off against No. 4 seed Miami Valley Christian Academy.

The winner of the May 8 sectional bout at Georgetown will move on to face the No. 1 seed Fayetteville-Perry Rockets in round two of the sectional tourney.