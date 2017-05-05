Gaslight renovations set to begin



By Martha B. Jacob –

At its April 27 meeting, Georgetown Village Council moved a little closer to making much needed renovation and repairs to the Gaslight Theater in the village.

After dispensing with the second reading, council approved a resolution accepting a bid from E. Lee Construction in Delphos, Ohio to do the job.

E. Lee Construction submitted a bid of $273,360 which was the lowest and best bid received by the village. The remainder of the funds from the village portion and the State of Ohio Grant in the amount of $146,240 will be considered a construction contingency and creating a total budget of $450,000 for the entire renovation project. Construction should begin in a couple weeks.