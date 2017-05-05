Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6

This year the Village of Russellville will celebrate its 200th year of existence and plans for the celebration are in full swing, according to Russellville resident Peggy Puckett.

“We are planning a great couple of days celebrating our 200th Anniversary on July 28 and 29,” Puckett said. “A gentleman named Russell Shaw is actually attributed with being the one to name our town. A huge rock is located in our village park in the cent of town, with his name engraved in it.” Puckett said that a fundraiser has been planned to help defray the costs of the upcoming celebration.