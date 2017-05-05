Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession

By Wayne Gates –

A Fayetteville man will be going to prison for 17 and a half years after pleading guilty to child porn possession charges.

Joseph Fisher was indicted last March on 66 counts, including 35 counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance and 30 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.

He was also charged with one count of Endangering Children.

Fisher pleaded guilty on April 13 in Brown County Common Pleas Court to one count of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material, one count of Performance and 30 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and one count of Endangering Children.