Until now, Brown County has not been privy to its own food truck that sits in various places offering homemade food.

Today, residents have the privilege of visiting “Angela’s Curbside Cuisine”, owned and operated by Angela Hunt and her husband Scott Applegate.

“I have worked in the restaurant business for over 20 years, and cooking is my passion,” Angela said. “Owning my own food truck and traveling around with it is some thing I have always wanted.