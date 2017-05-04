Rodney E. Berry, husband of Kathy Berry (nee Kelch). Father of Cindy (Alex) McIntosh, Cristy (April) Rowe, and Catey Berry. Step-father of Corey Robbins and Nick (Brittany) Robbins. Grandfather of Kylie Cornelius, Abbey Hester, Elliot Cornelius, and Bella Robbins. Brother of Linda McCrary and Daryl Berry. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, friends, and old racin’ buddies.

Rodney, a resident of Sardinia, passed away on Sunday April 30, 2017 at the age of 64.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017 from 1PM until time of memorial service at 3PM, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia).