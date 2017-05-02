Erma D. Painter of Mt. Orab, OH, formerly of Ypsilanti, MI. Beloved wife of Dan Painter of Mt. Orab, OH; loving mother of Karen Painter Kennedy of Mt. Orab, OH and Hubert “Shaun” (Jennifer) Painter of Hemphill, TX; cherished grandmother of Deanna (Darrell), Patra (David), Shane, Sabrina (Neil), Heather, Charity (Joey), Ashley, Amber (Joe), 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; caring mother-in-law of Jill Painter of Ypsilanti, MI; special friend of Frank Neckels of Ypsilanti, MI; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Mrs. Painter passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Barney and Delia Beatrice Aliff; two sons, Danny Lee Painter and Hubert Golden Painter; three brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Painter was a member of Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church. She retired from Canteen Food Service Hydramatic of GM.

Friends received 5-8 PM Monday, April 24, 2017 at Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the church. Burial Mt. Orab Cemetery, Green Township, OH.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.