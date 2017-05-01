Alma Cordes

Alma (nee Crawford) Cordes, 79, of Fayetteville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2017. She was the beloved mother of Bobby Boggess, Jr., Rick (Joyce) Boggess, Ronnie Cordes, Russell Cordes, Roger Cordes, John (Melissa) Cordes, Laura (Bob) Mastin, David (Louise) Cordes, and Susie Maynes; loving grandmother of many; dear sister of Bill, Paul, Ralph, Clyde, Burt, Larry, and Rhonda; also survived by many friends and loved ones.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Cordes; daughter Lisa Cordes;

son, Bernard Cordes; parents, Elbert and Cleo Crawford; sister, Kim; brothers, Sam

and Elbert.

Friends will be received on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 5-7pm at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45150.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at The Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mount Orab, Ohio 45154.