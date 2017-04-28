Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall

Some staff members within the Georgetown school system will have concealed weapons on campus beginning next fall. The decision is part of a revision to the district’s safety and security plan, and was approved unanimously at the April 19 meeting of the school board.

Georgetown Superinten-dent Christopher Burrows said that other details of the new plan will remain confidential to ensure that they will be effective, but he wanted the public to know that armed staff members will be part of the plan. The exact number of volunteer armed staff members and their identities will also remain confidential.