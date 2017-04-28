Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner

Talk show host and political activist Jerry Springer was the guest of honor at the spring dinner of the Brown County Democrat Dinner on April 21.

Springer, who has hosted a daily talk show since 1991, also spends time traveling and speaking out on political issues.

“I do three shows on Monday and two on Tuesday and then after the second show, I fly to Cincinnati, where I do a political podcast every week,” Springer said.

“I’m trying to help progressive candidates, trying to help the party raise money, help organize. I’ve spent a lot of time in rural Ohio because I believe this is the forgotten area.”