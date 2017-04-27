Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II

Regular season winding down for F’ville baseball team –

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were leading the way in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II play, rising to a 9-3 record in conference play with a 7-4 win on the road against the Fairfield Lions, April 25.

Tuesday’s conference win for the Rockets came after suffering road losses to the Eastern Warriors (8-5) and the Whiteoak Wildcats (3-0).

The Rockets were scheduled to take on Manchester in a road game on Thursday.

The Rockets were then scheduled to face North Adams in a SHAC contest on the road on May 2, marking their final conference game of the season.