Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite

Western’s Gabe O’Hara racks up 30.5 points to aid Broncos in 3rd place finish –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos “A” team racked up 171.5 team points to finish first among nine teams in the annual Western Brown Track and Field Invitational held April 25 at Kibler Stadium/LaRosa’s Field in Mt. Orab.

The girls track and field team of Blanchester High School was the closest to the Lady Broncos in scoring, finishing runner-up with a score of 116.

The Lady Broncos were backed by several outstanding individual performances in their team victory.

Senior Brianna Pack earned the Lady Bronco team 18 points by winning the girls’ discus event and finishing second in the shot put throw.

Pack’s winning throw in the discus event landed at 121-09, and her runner-up shot put throw hit the sand at 35-03.5. Winning the shot put event was Blanchester sophomore Regan Ostermier with a throw of 36-06.

Western Brown sophomore Sophia Leto won the girls 400 meter dash with a finish time of 1:01.58, while junior teammate Tessa Pinkerton finished third in the event with a time of 1:04.21.

Eastern junior Cassidy Staggs took first place in the girls 100 meter hurdle race with a time of 16.59, edging out Western Brown junior Autumn Boothby who finished runner up with a time of 16.71.

Staggs also won the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 49.89.

Boothby took first in the girls pole vault event, topping the bar at 9-00.

The Western Brown girls 4×100 meter relay team (Boothby, Baird, Shasteen, and O’Hara) took the win with a time of 53.87, while the Georgetown girls 4×100 meter relay team finished runner-up with a time of 55.90.

Western Brown junior Audra Compton finished runner-up in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 50.75.

Eastern junior Madison Hopkins won the girls 100 meter dash with a finish time of 13.31, while finishing runner-up in the event was Western Brown sophomore Brooklyn O’Hara with a time of 13.77.

Hopkins also won the girls 200 meter dash with a finish time of 27.15, while Brooklyn O’Hara placed runner-up in the event with a time of 27.67.

Hopkins claimed first place in the girls long jump event, setting a new Eastern High School record in the event with a leap of 17-09.25.

Eastern senior Jensen Sowers ran for a third place finish in the girls 200 meter dash with a finish time of 28.26.

Sowers finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15-03.75, while Western Brown junior Audra Compton placed third in the long jump with a distance of 14-11.75.

Batavia senior Isabella Burton competed in the girls 100 meter dash wheelchair event, posting a finish time of 34.29 and receiving applause from the large crowd of fans. Burton also competed in the girls wheelchair shot put event, finishing with a best throw of 11-00.

The Western Brown’s girls 4×200 meter relay team (Compton, Fischer, Leto, and O’Hara) ran for a first place finish with a time of 1:54.08, while the Georgetown 4×200 meter relay team (Moore, McHenry, Hannah Gregory, and Hailey Gregory) finished runner-up with a time of 1:54.67.

The Western Brown girls 4×100 meter relay team (Boothby, Baird, Shasteen, and O’Hara) cruised to a first place finish with a time of 53.87, while the Georgetown girls 4×100 meter relay team placed runner-up with a time of 55.90.

Western Brown junior Rylie Young took the win in the girls high jump, topping the bar at 4-10. Western Brown sophomore Taylor Barthel finished second in the girls high jump by topping the bar at 4-08.

Eastern freshman Emily Fannin placed fourth in the girls high jump (4-08).

Eastern junior Mikayla Farris threw for a fourth place finish in the girls discus throw with a toss of 95-06, and placed third in the shot put event with a throw of 33-00.

The Western Brown girls 4×400 meter relay team (Compton, Young, Steppeler, and Leto) placed runner-up with a time of 4:30.12.

Among the Western Brown Broncos’ top performer of the day was senior Gabe O’Hara, who won the 100 meter dash with a finish time of 11.56 and also won the 300 meter hurdle race with a finish time of 42.45. The Bronco senior also ran for a runner-up finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.76 and ran a leg of the 4×100 meter relay race to aid the Western Brown relay team to a first place finish.

Western Brown senior Hunter O’Hara ran for a first place finish in the 110 meter hurdle race, posting a winning time of 16.36.

Eastern’s Blake Rigdon ran for a first place finish in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:39.05, and went on to win the 3,200 meter run with a finish time of 10:45.34.

Eastern senior Kade Houston won the boys discus event with a throw of 146-09 and placed second in the shot put event with a toss of 44-02.5.

Winning the boys shot put event was Blanchester senior Joey Holcomb with a throw of 52-11.

Georgetown senior Tanner Householder finished runner-up in the boys 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 43.91.

Georgetown junior Logan Doss finished runner-up in the boys long jump with a leap of 19-09.5.

Eastern freshman Emily Fannin finished fourth in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:43.

Georgetown sophomore Finn Tomlin finished third in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 55.22.

Georgetown sophomore Tanner Ellis placed third in the 800 meter run with a finish time of 2:10.21.

Georgetown senior Chris Dietrick finished third in the boys pole vault event, topping the bar at 10-00.

HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Hillsboro 164

2. Blanchester 118.5

3. Western Brown A 106.5

4. Eastern 78

5. Batavia 69

6. Georgetown 55

7. Amelia 30.5

8. Western Brown B 17

9. Glen Este 11.5

10. Eastern B 3

HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Western Brown A 171.5

2. Blanchester 116

3. Eastern 102.5

4. Hillsboro 76

5. Amelia 55

6. Georgetown 52

7. Glen Este 45

8. Batavia 18

9. Western Brown B 15