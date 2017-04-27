Gerald P. Morel, 96 years old of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Husband of the late:Evelyn Gardner Morel.

He is survived by his 4 children: Richard “Butch” (Bev)Morel, Patricia (Late George) Tolin, Jack (Linda) Morel and Jeff (Jan)Morel. 6 Grandchildren: Krista, Dawn,Ginger, Tony, Sheri and Misti. 7 Great-Grandchildren. 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter. Preceded in death by his parents: Stanley and Valeria Morel and Brother: Roger Morel. Numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of the Bethel Baptist Church. Past Member of the Sportsman Club and the Bethel Lions Club.

Funeral Services will be at the Bethel Baptist Church, 211 East Plane St., Bethel, Ohio 45106 on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio with military honors.

