Obituaries

Paul E Funk

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Paul Edward Funk, age 87 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky.  He was a retired lineman from Ohio Bell, after forty-four years of service.  He was also a United States Air Force WWII and Korean War Era Veteran, a member of the VFW and a member of the Kiwanis.  Mr. Funk was born February 16, 1930 in New Holland, Ohio the son of the late David M. and Sarah Jeanette Funk.  He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter – Bobbie Jean Funk.
Mr. Funk is survived by three daughters – JoAnn Beckett (James) of Ripley, Ohio, Pamela Davis (Donald Powell) of Port Huron, Michigan and Paula Moore (Donald Frazier) of Ripley, Ohio; the mother of his children – Loretta Funk of Ripley, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Timothy Hubbard, Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Kelley Schumacher of Ripley, Ohio, Carl Hubbard of Hillsboro, Ohio, Justin Davis of Maysville, Kentucky, Matthew Davis of Maysville, Kentucky, Jade Osborne of Aberdeen, Ohio, Garrett Davis of Maysville, Kentucky and Ryan Moore of Maysville, Kentucky; thirteen great-grandchildren, three sisters – Pauline Wilson of California, Peg Blosser of Pennsylvania and Mary Ellen Funk of Rhode Island; one brother – David Funk of California.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

