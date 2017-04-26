Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels Fayetteville man is charged with child porn April 1st Grand Opening for Jacob’s Ladder Resale Boutique in Georgetown Talent Show auditions at Gaslight Theatre Nine indicted by county grand jury Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall visit coming next May to BC Fairgrounds In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams
James Edward Newman, Purdue University Professor, Agrometeorologist, Climatologist, Educator, residing at Westminster Village, 2741 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette, Indiana, was born in Brown County, OH, 22 December 1920, the son of Roy Lee and Lola Rae Schweickart Newman. He grew up on a general livestock farm, graduating from Grant Memorial High School in Georgetown, in
1940 with honors.
He entered The Ohio State University in September, 1940. He is a decorated veteran of WWII, having served in the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific, Philippines, and China from 1942-1946. He received the BS Degree in 1947 and the MS degree in 1949 at The Ohio State University. He furthered his studies in meteorology and climatology at the University of Wisconsin in 1957-58.
He married Laurie Persis Haas on July 17, 1949. Three children survive: Shelley Newman (David Ross) of Medford, MA, Roy C. Newman (Cheryl) of Dayton, KY, and Arnold H. Newman (Diane) of West Lafayette, IN. Four grandsons also
survive: Taylor Newman of Oak Park, IL, Harrison Newman of Chicago, IL, Graham Newman of Philadelphia, PA, and Garrett Newman of West Lafayette, IN.
His professional career at Purdue University began in September, 1949. He was promoted to Associate Professor of Bioclimatology in 1959 and to Professor in 1968.  He directed a USDA funded research assignment for the University of California-Riverside in 1965-66. He was invited by the University of Alaska, AES, Palmer, AK, to direct climatological impact research for that state in 1970. In 1975 he was a
USDA National Library Scholar at the National Library in Beltsville, MD. He was a Visiting Professor at Wye College at the University of London, UK, in 1977 and a Visiting Scientist at the National Meteorological Institute at Nanjing, China, in 1987.
In addition to his research work, Professor Newman worked in extension education activities and taught meteorology and climatology in the Department of Agronomy.
He served as Indiana State Climatologist from 1982-1988. He was a leader in the establishment of the Atmospheric Sciences curriculum at Purdue.  He was awarded an AAAS Fellow (American Association for the Advancement of Science) in 1964; American Society of Agronomy Soils and Crops Journalism
Award in 1965, Fellow in 1968; Indiana Academy of Science Fellow in 1972. He was a member of the American Meteorological Society and served on the executive board as well as President Elect and President of the International Society of Biometeorology from 1979 through 1991. The Purdue University Agricultural Alumni Association Certificate of Distinction in was awarded to him 1987.
He served as Editor, International Journal of Agricultural Meteorology from 1972-1976. He was a member of the select panel for the National Defense University Study of Climate Change and Food Production, 1976-78; was chairman, the Institute of Ecology, Food and Climate Study, 1975-77, as well as being a member of the Committee on Atmospheric Science, National Research Council, National
Academy of Science, 1979-81.
Professor Newman was elected to membership in the academic honorary societies of Gamma Sigma Delta, Ceres, Epsilon Sigma Phi and Sigma Xi.
During his professional career, he authored approximately 200 scientific and semi- technical papers, plus editing the translation of three textbooks from the Russian and Polish languages in 1961-62. He contributed to textbooks, monographs, and technical documents in the area of biometeorology/climatology and related agronomic topics. He retired in 1988, ending a 38-year academic career. In retirement, he continued his writing and consulting in the area of agricultural
climatology specializing in long range weather and climate impacts on agriculture and grain markets. He was elected an Honorary Master Farmer by the Farm Progress Prairie Farmer publications in 2005. You may sign the guest book and leave memories and pictures at www.soller-baker.com
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.

