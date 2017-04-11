Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge Grant Days 2017 coming in April Lincoln’s Generals at Grant Days Brenda R Harris Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels Fayetteville man is charged with child porn April 1st Grand Opening for Jacob’s Ladder Resale Boutique in Georgetown Talent Show auditions at Gaslight Theatre Nine indicted by county grand jury Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall visit coming next May to BC Fairgrounds In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Varnau’s face second defamation suit Attorney General to visit Georgetown schools Clermont County GOP hosts Wenstrup, DeWine at dinner Fatal car crash in Adams County BC Chamber welcomes new Cricket Wireless store to Mt. Orab Aberdeen Council approves 2017 budget Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Terry E Frye Lucille Schumacher Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals
News

Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids

About

Written by News Democrat 1 Comment

By Wayne Gates – 

A Hamersville man is accused of the Sexual Battery of a 13 year old girl and of furnishing her and three young boys with marijuana.
The boys were 11, 10 and eight years old when the alleged offense occurred between December of last year and March of 2017.
Jeremy Latham is in the Brown County Jail on a $250,000 bond as the case moves forward.
“The case came to our attention through children’s services. One of the kids came forward at school. Law enforcement worked with children’s serviced to initiate contact with the family and speak to the children. That’s when certain things here came to light,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin.
“The allegations are twofold. You’ve got the sexual conduct with the young girl in the home, but you’ve also got the drug issue.”
Corbin said that he found this case particularly disturbing.
“It’s shocking. We are in a society where we are constantly bombarded with the drug problem. When are in a situation where a parental figure in the home is giving the children any drug, it’s a major concern.”
Corbin praised the staff at the school where the allegations first surfaced and the professional job done by everyone involved.
“What is important here is the vigilance of the school and the children’s services workers. It’s very important for teachers and other caretakers to pay attention. Sometimes they will show signs of abuse,” Corbin said.
Latham is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 19 in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

One comment:

  1. My soon to be step daughter made a report on mr.latham because he did things to her and they dropped her case like it was nothing .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat