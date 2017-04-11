Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids

By Wayne Gates –

A Hamersville man is accused of the Sexual Battery of a 13 year old girl and of furnishing her and three young boys with marijuana.

The boys were 11, 10 and eight years old when the alleged offense occurred between December of last year and March of 2017.

Jeremy Latham is in the Brown County Jail on a $250,000 bond as the case moves forward.

“The case came to our attention through children’s services. One of the kids came forward at school. Law enforcement worked with children’s serviced to initiate contact with the family and speak to the children. That’s when certain things here came to light,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin.

“The allegations are twofold. You’ve got the sexual conduct with the young girl in the home, but you’ve also got the drug issue.”

Corbin said that he found this case particularly disturbing.

“It’s shocking. We are in a society where we are constantly bombarded with the drug problem. When are in a situation where a parental figure in the home is giving the children any drug, it’s a major concern.”

Corbin praised the staff at the school where the allegations first surfaced and the professional job done by everyone involved.

“What is important here is the vigilance of the school and the children’s services workers. It’s very important for teachers and other caretakers to pay attention. Sometimes they will show signs of abuse,” Corbin said.

Latham is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 19 in Brown County Common Pleas Court.