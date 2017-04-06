Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting

By Martha B. Jacob –

During a recent meeting of the Eastern Local School District Board of Education, Superintendent Michele Filon told the board that the students in the district had excelled at many of the events they had participated in.

“I’ve made a list of just some of the things we should be proud of here at Eastern,” Filon said. “March Madness took on new meaning at Eastern.

“First of all, of course, is our great Girls Basketball team which gave us such an exciting season that included being SHAC Champions, the Gold Ball, Regional Champs, District Champs and playing in the Final Four. We are so proud of them.

“This Lady Warriors took the district and community on an amazing ride this season and we are all very proud of them. We would also like to thank the community for support shown for our athletes as they competed in tournament play.”

Superintendent Filon also mentioned the following events to the board, which she felt deserved recognition including:

• Eastern High School senior, Sean McManus was named recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship by the Brown County Education Service Center;

• Mrs. Rachel Hauck was named the 2017 LEE Nominee;

• The 7th and 8th grade Boys’Basketball teams were league and tournament champions;

• The 7th grade Girls’ Basketball team was league champions;

• The Eastern High School Concert Band earned a Superior rating, which qualified them for state competition for the second year in a row;

• Eastern Middle School student Karleigh Perkins, won the 2017 Brown County Spelling Bee, and three of the top five winners were Eastern students;

• At the regional FCCLA Competition, 7 Eastern students earned gold medals and 5 students earned silver;

• The Eastern High School Choir participated at competition for the first time in several years.

“This truely was a great month to be a Warrior,” Superintendent Filon said. “I couldn’t be prouder!”