Virginia M Schirmer

Virginia Marie Schirmer of Mt. Orab, Beloved wife of Edward H. Schirmer of Mt. Orab, OH, loving mother of Vicky (Mike) Long of Mt. Orab, OH and Rick (Deena) Schirmer of Cleveland, GA, affectionate grandmother of Douglas (Mei) Long, Anna (Charlie Saylor) Wallace, Ethan Schirmer and Angela (John) Haehn, great grandmother of Melissa and Triston Schirmer, dear sister of Dr. Kirby Lancaster, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews cousins family and friends. Passed on March 5, 2017 at the age of 84.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Marie Lancaster and a daughter-in-law Joan Lancaster. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday March 9, 2017 at the First Baptist Church 704 S. High Street Mt. Orab, OH 45154 where friends will be recieved from 10AM until the time of services.

Burial will follow at Browns Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the First Baptist Church of the Alzheimers Association.