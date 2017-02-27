Mildred J. Hodges, age 91 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Impatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mildred was born December 5, 1925 in Shady Grove, Kentucky the daughter of the late Louis and Beulah (Jasper) Vaught. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Emmett Hodges, Sr., three sisters and one brother. Mildred J. Hodges, age 91 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Impatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mildred was born December 5, 1925 in Shady Grove, Kentucky the daughter of the late Louis and Beulah (Jasper) Vaught. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Emmett Hodges, Sr., three sisters and one brother.

Mrs. Hodges is survived by five children – Joyce Burroughs- Stout and husband Leslie of Fayetteville, Ohio, Emmett Hodges, Jr. and wife Shannon of Pacolet, South Carolina, Jeffrey Hodges and wife Debbie, Brenda Luke and husband Jack and Otto Michael Hodges all of Fayetteville, Ohio, eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and two sisters – Rosalyn Smith and Georgia Vaught both of Florida.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Graceland Memorial Garden in Milford, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

