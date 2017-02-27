Mildred J Hodges

Mock crash staged at Georgetown High School Georgetown to hire eighth full time police officer Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 PRC to host annual community supper Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Stranded students rescued by Brown County cooperation 4-H Teen Ambassador Dunning attends SHOT Show Veterans Service Commission invites veterans to seek help with benefits Unemployment rate rises in Brown County Pick a Lollipop, help a dog A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels Fayetteville man is charged with child porn April 1st Grand Opening for Jacob’s Ladder Resale Boutique in Georgetown Talent Show auditions at Gaslight Theatre Nine indicted by county grand jury Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall visit coming next May to BC Fairgrounds In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Varnau’s face second defamation suit Attorney General to visit Georgetown schools Clermont County GOP hosts Wenstrup, DeWine at dinner Fatal car crash in Adams County BC Chamber welcomes new Cricket Wireless store to Mt. Orab Aberdeen Council approves 2017 budget Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Terry E Frye Lucille Schumacher Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12 Season reaches end for Rockets Eugene D Ring Two indicted on major drug charges Two charged with home invasion Cincinnati airport expanding services, lowering prices in effort to compete Two sentenced in common pleas court Georgetown man hurt in car crash Robert G Miller Linda M Howland Robert E McKinney Mildred J Hodges Farrel L Amiott Patricia Brown Rick L Dye Mary E Nagel Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre
Obituaries

Mildred J Hodges

About

Written by News Democrat 1 Comment
Mildred J. Hodges, age 91 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Impatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mildred was born December 5, 1925 in Shady Grove, Kentucky the daughter of the late Louis and Beulah (Jasper) Vaught. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Emmett Hodges, Sr., three sisters and one brother.
Mrs. Hodges is survived by five children – Joyce Burroughs- Stout and husband Leslie of Fayetteville, Ohio, Emmett Hodges, Jr. and wife Shannon of Pacolet, South Carolina, Jeffrey Hodges and wife Debbie, Brenda Luke and husband Jack and Otto Michael Hodges all of Fayetteville, Ohio, eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and two sisters – Rosalyn Smith and Georgia Vaught both of Florida.
Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Graceland Memorial Garden in Milford, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

One comment:

  1. Dear Joycie, Jr, Jeffie, Bren & Mikey:

    My most heartfelt sympathy and love to all of “my Hodges pals.” I never think of my childhood, teens, young adult years without each and everyone of you, coming to mind.

    Emmett and “Millie” were the best! I haven’t seen Millie for several years, but her picture shows her to still be the “beauty” she always was!

    Love to all of you, Ger

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat