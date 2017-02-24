Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget
Obituaries

Betty Ratliff

Betty Ratliff, age 67 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born June 11, 1949 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late Melvin Gatts and Marjorie (Cooper) Waits. She was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and dear friend to many. She was also a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 1 sister; Paulette Klein.  She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David Ratliff of Sardinia, 1 son; Dwight Ratliff and wife Shawn of Amelia, 3 daughters; Cynthia Shouse and husband David of Russellville, Cecelia Phillips of Houston, TX, Valerie Robertson and husband Cameron of Florence, KY, 2 brothers; Bob Waits of Cincinnati, Mike Waits and wife Cheryl of Frankfort, KY, 2 sisters; Shelia Bradley and husband Bill of Russellville, Diana Bolender of Hillsboro, 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Sardinia Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Kevin Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb 26 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171.
