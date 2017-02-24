Betty Ratliff, age 67 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born June 11, 1949 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late Melvin Gatts and Marjorie (Cooper) Waits. She was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and dear friend to many. She was also a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 1 sister; Paulette Klein. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David Ratliff of Sardinia, 1 son; Dwight Ratliff and wife Shawn of Amelia, 3 daughters; Cynthia Shouse and husband David of Russellville, Cecelia Phillips of Houston, TX, Valerie Robertson and husband Cameron of Florence, KY, 2 brothers; Bob Waits of Cincinnati, Mike Waits and wife Cheryl of Frankfort, KY, 2 sisters; Shelia Bradley and husband Bill of Russellville, Diana Bolender of Hillsboro, 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Sardinia Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Kevin Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb 26 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171.

