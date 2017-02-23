Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget
Some county offices to change locations

By Wayne Gates –

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is running out of room.
“We have a series of moves to allow the sheriff’s department some additional office space.  That will involve moving the current building department, the coroner and the EMA director,” said Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate.
The three offices are currently located in the building directly in front of the jail that houses the Brown County Title Office and the child support enforcement office.
Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said that the move will come in two phases and happen over the next 30 to 60 days.
Phase one will include moving administrative functions of the sheriff’s office, including the detective devision and CCW administration, and phase two will include moving the road patrol offices.
The building department will move to the OSU extension office at the Brown County Fairgrounds where the EMA director’s office was formerly located and the EMA director will move to the Brown County Communications Center.  The offices of the coroner will move within the Title Department/Child Support building to open up about 25 percent of the building for use by the sheriff’s department.
“This move has three advantages.  It provides additional working space for the sheriff’s office personnel.  It’s extremely cost effective because it requires very little renovation, and it ultimately clears out the jail that needs additional space for jail functions,” said Ellis.
Applegate said that the moves were decided on after an evaluation of whether all county offices are being used to maximize efficiency.
“We found that (efficiency) with three smaller moves of departments, so the board of elections and the title office at this time won’t be moving.  We may look at those in the future when the need for additional space comes up,” Applegate said.
“We studied potential moves of the board of elections, the title office and the coroner, building department and EMA.  We analyzed various scenarios and we had many discussions with department heads.  In the end, we thought there was the potential that we would make a move with the board of elections and the title office, and in the end it didn’t make sense in the end to make those moves.”
Applegate said that the move involving the BCSO is ultimately tied to an upcoming jail expansion.
“We are still gathering data to see what size jail expansion we need, but we needed to free up some of the office space used in the current jail as administration and turn that into space for jail operations. A jail expansion is imminent.  The time frame, the size of the expansion and how to pay for it and operate it are still to be answered.”

