Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays wrapped up their regular season on a high note Feb. 17, coming away with a 59-50 road win over this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I champion Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.

The Jays rose to a 7-6 record in SHAC play to finish third in the SHAC big school division behind Lynchburg-Clay (11-2) and Peebles (10-3).

The Jays held a 24-19 lead at halftime and outscored the Mustangs 22-12 in the third quarter of play to hold a 46-31 lead going into the fourth frame.

The Jays were outscored 19-13 in the fourth quarter but were able to hold on for the win.

Leading the way in scoring for the Jays were two seniors, Josh Deaton and Jordan Griffith, with 12 points apiece.

Ripley sophomore Jaki Royal contributed with eight point, while junior teammate Josiah Staggs finished with seven points.

Leading all scorers in the contest was Lynchburg-Clay junior Eric Mclaughlin with 31 points.

The Jays finished their regular season with an overall record of 10-11.

The Jays are the No. 17 seed for the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament at Western Brown High School and on Feb. 25 they will face No. 15 seed Blanchester, 9-10 at the time of the tournament draw.