HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce met for its January 16 meeting under the new leadership of president Darrin Schneider who has hit the ground running.
He had implemented several changes in the meeting process, including an itemized agenda that members in attendance could follow.
Schneider opened the meeting with a few comments on what members could expect in the months to follow which included opening with the Pledge of Allegiance.
“You can see by your agenda that we’ve added some things,” Schneider said. “In March, members will receive a report from our new secretary.”
Schneider then asked everyone to introduce themselves one by one.  Everyone had been asked to wear a name-tag to be easily identified.
Treasurer of the Chamber Linda Belkielheimer updated the chamber. She said that at the end of last year, 2016, the ending balance was $4,149, deposits were made in the amount of  $5,900, checks went out for $4118 which left a balance of $5,909 with an outstanding check of  $250 which leaves a balance of $5,659.
In the absence of a commissioner there was no economic development report. Brian Elliott, member of the fundraising committee reported that SummerFest 2017 will take place August 4 and 5 and plans are to make the event even bigger and better this year, especially regarding its entertainment.
He said he will need more volunteers for the huge event. He added that at least one evening’s entertainment will not be country music. He said he couldn’t share any details yet.
Jennifer Patrick, marketing public relations director for the chamber,  reported that she was busy trying to boost the chamber’s social media presence. She wants to get information out about upcoming events.
In new business at the meeting, chamber members approved some changes to the bylaws and approved a reduction of chamber fee from $150 to $100 for single entity businesses.
Hosts of the meeting, HealthSource Ohio CEO Kim Patton welcomed everyone to the meeting and thanked everyone for attending and invited them to tour the new facility.
During the round-table portion of the meeting, Schneider talked briefly about the importance of forming a board of trustees as well as an executive team.
Following a brief discussion on the recommendation of up to 15 people will serve on the board of trustees. They will serve three year terms for two consecutive years.
Schneider also recommended that because the chamber is responsible for the Travel and Tourism Bureau for Brown County we need to push a little harder to provide more information to the community. He said there is a lot to do, but chamber needs to get more done.
Additional information that came out of the meeting included:
• Child Focus is currently hiring for two positions
• Liability insurance will be purchased for $800 annually for the executive team and activities
• Construction of the welcome center at Chatfield College is moving along
• Fayetteville Knights of Columbus is working with St. Michael Parish in Mt. Orab, starting a fish fry throughout Lent
• February is national Career and Technical Month in Ohio
• April 7 is the date for a Poverty Simulation Activity at Southern State Community College Mt. Orab campus
• Odyssey Canvas Works should be in its new building in Ripley by early spring
• The Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown is looking to hire an LPN, an STNA, and someone for its dietary department and the home offers pet therapy and volunteers are needed
• ABCAP, OhioMeans Jobs will hold its annual Reverse Raffle on April 22
• Adams County Regional Medical Center will hold a Health Fair on April 1
• Brown County Women’s Health is looking to hire for another position
• Hospice of Hope currently has three job openings for a nurse, an LPN and a billing clerk position

