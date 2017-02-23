Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court

Five people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Nathan Chinn

On December 16, 2016, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Nathan Zachary Chinn, in Case No. 2016-2265.

The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Attempted Burglary, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00. On February 9, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 (as amended), Breaking and Entering, a 5th degree felony, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Chinn, as to Count 1: Confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. Count 2: Confinement of 11 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Count 1.

Eric McIntosh

On November 17, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Eric W. McIntosh in Case No. 2016-2241.

The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, Count 2, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, and a $10,000.00 fine, and Count 3, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00.

On February 10, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 (as amended), Attempt (Illegal Manufacture of Drugs), a 3rd degree felony, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. McIntosh, confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time. Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.



John Rhoten

On October 11, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against John Rhoten, in Case No. 2016-2221.

The indictment charged Count 1, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00; Count 2, Domestic Violence, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, a $5,000.00 fine and Count 3, Abduction, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine.

On February 9, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Rhoten, confinement of 18 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. Counts 1 & 2 are dismissed.



Andrew Sanden

On November 30, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Andrew Mikael Sanden, in Case No. 2016-2255.

The indictment charged Count 1, Rape, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00; Count 2, Gross Sexual Imposition and Count 3, Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor, both felonies of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00 fine.

On January 11, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On February 9, 2017, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Sanden, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Defendant was advised of the reporting requirements pursuant to Chapter 2950 as a Tier 2 Sex Offender. Counts 1 & 2 are dismissed.



Genista Bowling

On November 30, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Genista Stafford Bowling, in Case No. 2016-2252.

The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00 and Count 3, Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, and a $5,000.00 fine.

On February 13, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 2 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Bowling, mandatory confinement of 2 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections. Counts 1 & 3 are dismissed.