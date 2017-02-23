Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget
News

Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Five people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Nathan Chinn
On December 16, 2016, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Nathan Zachary Chinn, in Case No. 2016-2265.
The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Attempted Burglary, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00.  On February 9, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 (as amended), Breaking and Entering, a 5th degree felony, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Chinn, as to Count 1: Confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.  Count 2:  Confinement of 11 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Count 1.

Eric McIntosh
On November 17, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Eric W. McIntosh in Case No. 2016-2241.
The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, Count 2, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, and a $10,000.00 fine, and Count 3, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00.
On February 10, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 (as amended), Attempt (Illegal Manufacture of Drugs), a 3rd degree felony, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. McIntosh, confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time.  Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.

John Rhoten
On October 11, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against John Rhoten, in Case No. 2016-2221.
The indictment charged Count 1, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00; Count 2, Domestic Violence, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, a $5,000.00 fine and Count 3, Abduction, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine.
On February 9, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Rhoten, confinement of 18 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.   Counts 1 & 2 are dismissed.

Andrew Sanden
On November 30, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Andrew Mikael Sanden, in Case No. 2016-2255.
The indictment charged Count 1, Rape, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00; Count 2, Gross Sexual Imposition and Count 3, Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor, both felonies of the 4th  degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00 fine.
On January 11, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.
On February 9, 2017, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Sanden, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Defendant was advised of the reporting requirements pursuant to Chapter 2950 as a Tier 2 Sex Offender.   Counts 1 & 2 are dismissed.

Genista Bowling
On November 30, 2016, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Genista Stafford Bowling, in Case No. 2016-2252.
The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00 and Count 3, Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, and a $5,000.00 fine.
On February 13, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 2 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Bowling, mandatory confinement of 2 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections.  Counts 1 & 3 are dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat