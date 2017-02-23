  • News Democrat
  • Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall
Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget
News

Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Martha B. Jacob –

On Feb. 15, members of the Fayetteville Village Council heard updates on the upcoming Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall which will be traveling through Fayetteville May 10, on its way to the Brown County Fairgrounds.
Bill Prichard and Annette Fitzpatrick with the H.E.R.O. Tribute Committee spoke briefly about the upcoming event.
“I’d like to thank the village for adding information to its scrolling sign about the raffle that’s taking place on Saturday at the firehouse,” Prichard said. “Some of the items we’ve collected for this raffle include a precise elite series model of an International 1026, which is valued at about $200 that was donated.
“We will also have a great metal cooler, Bengals baskets, gift certificates, and we have a lot of different things.”
Prichard asked council if, when the wall travels through Fayetteville on Rt. 68, anticipated time around 3:30 p.m., could the police department stop traffic on Rt. 50, so it can travel safely through the village.
Chief Ed Schmid assured Pritchard that he would take care of it. Council briefly discussed having flags out along the route, as well as students in front of the school to watch as the caravan with the traveling wall passes the school.
In other business council was informed  that village clean-up days will be on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.
Fire Chief Mark Rosselot asked Bob Campbell, water department supervisor if a specific fire hydrant had been repaired. Campbell told him that is he had to replace more parts on it and the man who would be doing the work wanted to make sure he had everything in place before taking it apart.
Rosselot also said that his department is working hard to find good entertainment for the Firemen’s Festival coming up in June.
Councilman Jim McMullen, street committee chair reported that the village was going to have plenty of salt left over, although winter isn’t over and they could still use more of it.
Councilwoman Harriett Kleemeyer of the beautification committee said she planned on meeting with a local landscaper regarding the area around the city building.
Fayetteville Clerk Barb Kiley told council that the village insurance company wanted to meet with the police chief regarding safety issues in the village.
Administrator Campbell reported that the water department still had a fairly large list of delinquent accounts he was trying to reduce. He discussed having all the water lines checked for leaks in the village.
Chief Schmid later told council that he is continuing his efforts to raise funds to purchase new bullet proof vests for his departments.
“We are hoping that by the middle of next month,” Chief Schmid said, “We will be on the electronic ticket system. The state gave us two electronic in-car ticket printers that use the thermal paper.”
Schmid said he had recently attended the police chief meeting in the county and said that he is very optimistic about the future of the county.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat