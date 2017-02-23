Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

By Martha B. Jacob –

On Feb. 15, members of the Fayetteville Village Council heard updates on the upcoming Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall which will be traveling through Fayetteville May 10, on its way to the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Bill Prichard and Annette Fitzpatrick with the H.E.R.O. Tribute Committee spoke briefly about the upcoming event.

“I’d like to thank the village for adding information to its scrolling sign about the raffle that’s taking place on Saturday at the firehouse,” Prichard said. “Some of the items we’ve collected for this raffle include a precise elite series model of an International 1026, which is valued at about $200 that was donated.

“We will also have a great metal cooler, Bengals baskets, gift certificates, and we have a lot of different things.”

Prichard asked council if, when the wall travels through Fayetteville on Rt. 68, anticipated time around 3:30 p.m., could the police department stop traffic on Rt. 50, so it can travel safely through the village.

Chief Ed Schmid assured Pritchard that he would take care of it. Council briefly discussed having flags out along the route, as well as students in front of the school to watch as the caravan with the traveling wall passes the school.

In other business council was informed that village clean-up days will be on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.

Fire Chief Mark Rosselot asked Bob Campbell, water department supervisor if a specific fire hydrant had been repaired. Campbell told him that is he had to replace more parts on it and the man who would be doing the work wanted to make sure he had everything in place before taking it apart.

Rosselot also said that his department is working hard to find good entertainment for the Firemen’s Festival coming up in June.

Councilman Jim McMullen, street committee chair reported that the village was going to have plenty of salt left over, although winter isn’t over and they could still use more of it.

Councilwoman Harriett Kleemeyer of the beautification committee said she planned on meeting with a local landscaper regarding the area around the city building.

Fayetteville Clerk Barb Kiley told council that the village insurance company wanted to meet with the police chief regarding safety issues in the village.

Administrator Campbell reported that the water department still had a fairly large list of delinquent accounts he was trying to reduce. He discussed having all the water lines checked for leaks in the village.

Chief Schmid later told council that he is continuing his efforts to raise funds to purchase new bullet proof vests for his departments.

“We are hoping that by the middle of next month,” Chief Schmid said, “We will be on the electronic ticket system. The state gave us two electronic in-car ticket printers that use the thermal paper.”

Schmid said he had recently attended the police chief meeting in the county and said that he is very optimistic about the future of the county.