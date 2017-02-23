Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget
The Eastern Lady Warriors are Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament champions after topping Rock Hill for the sectional title at Valley High School on Feb. 18. Front row, from the left, are Camryn Pickerill, Morgan Reynolds, Whitney Broughton, Megan Cox, Jensen Sowers, Allison Malott, and Andrea Edmisten; back row, assistant coaches Dan Beasley and Deb Forsythe, Maggie Fultz, Mikayla Farris, Alexa Pennington, Allison Day, Destinie Rose, Haley Fannin, head coach Kevin Pickerill, and assistant coach Janie Day.

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors are headed to Southeast District Division III Tournament play at Waverly High School after dominating the hardwood to win the Feb. 18 sectional championship bout over Rock Hill by a score of 63-23.
The No. 1 seed Lady Warriors are scheduled to face No. 4 seed Nelsonville-York in the district semifinals at Waverly on Feb. 23. The winner of that match-up will advance to the district finals to face the winner of the district semifinal game between No. 2 seed Southeastern and No. 3 seed Ironton.
Lady Warrior head coach Kevin Pickerill felt his crew got off to a bit of a slow start, but would heat up to hold a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I felt like we came out a little tight to start, and they did a good job of beating our press so we weren’t able to get any easy ones to start,” said Pickerill. “We made an adjustment about five minutes into the game with the type of pressure we were using, and that allowed us to get going offensively. We definitely have some adjustments to make before we play Nelsonville on Thursday, but we believe they’re just minor ones that we can fix pretty easily. As far as Nelsonville, we have to be able to defend their perimeter and contain their point guard. If we are able to do that, I like our chances.”
Leading the way for the Lady Warriors in the sectional championship win over No. 8 seed Rock Hill was junior Allison Day with 21 points. Day provided the Lady Warriors with steady scoring throughout, as expected from the 6’1” court star who has been named the District 14 Coaches Association Player of the Year and nominated as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Lady Warriors was sophomore Alexa Pennington with 14 points. Eastern junior Whitney Broughton contributed with seven points, and sophomore Morgan Reynolds ended the game with six points.
Eastern junior Mikayla Farris shot for four points in the sectional win, and there were five Lady Warriors to finish with two points – junior Maggie Fultz, freshman Camryn Pickerill, senior Jensen Sowers, junior Haley Fannin, and sophomore Allison Malott.
The Lady Warriors’ sturdy defense prevented any Rock Hill player from reaching double figures in scoring.
The Lady Warriors held Rock Hill to just one point in the second quarter to hold a 40-6 lead at halftime.
Leading Rock Hill was Jill Hairiston with eight points.

RHHS   5    1   5  12 – 23
EHS    15  25  13  10 – 63

Rock Hill (23): Darby 2 0-2 4, Stamper 1 0-0 2, Meadows 1 0-1 2, Scott 1 2-4 4, Hairiston 3 0-0 8. Three-pointers: Hairiston 2. Team: 9 3-8 23.

Eastern (63): Day 10 1-2 21, Pennington 5 0-0 14, Broughton 3 0-0 7, Reynolds 3 0-0 6, Farris 2 0-0 4, Fultz 1 0-0 2, Pickerill 1 0-0 2, Sowers 0 2-4 2, Fannin 1 0-0 2, Malott 1 0-0 2. Three-pointers: Pennington 4, Broughton 1. Team: 27 4-8 63.

