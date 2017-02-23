Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School varsity wrestling team dominated the mats once again on Feb. 18 to claim this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference title.

The Western Brown Broncos racked up a team score of 228, 78 points ahead of the runner-up Bethel-Tate Tigers.

Seven Broncos claimed SBAAC titles in their weight classes.

Western Brown senior Jake “Hondo” Henderson won the 152-pound weight class to mark his fourth SBAAC wrestling title at the high school varsity level and his sixth consecutive SBAAC title if you include his junior high years.

On Saturday, Henderson captured the 152-pound title by defeating Williamsburg’s Wyatt Lefker by a 14-7 decision in the championship bout.

Western Brown junior Jedidiah Marlow captured the SBAAC title in the 106-pound weight class by defeating Goshen’s Chase Huff in an 8-0 major decision.

Western Brown junior Brandon Lucas claimed the title in the 113-pound weight class by defeating Bethel-Tate’s Trey Sander by pin (2:29).

Western Brown’s Seth Taylor won the SBAAC title in the 120-pound weight class, defeating Blanchester’s Kyle Denier by pin (5:44).

It was Western Brown junior Jordan Hamblin defeating Goshen’s Brice Briggs by pin (0:40) in the championship bout to win the 132-pound weight class.

Western Brown’s Eric Altman claimed a 7-2 decision win over Bethel-Tate’s Owen Holtke in the championship match to capture the SBAAC title in the 170-pound weight class.

Western Brown’s Davey Stamper pulled out a narrow 3-2 decision win over Williamsburg’s Trevor Berry in the finals to win the 182-pound weight class.

Also performing well for the Broncos was Tanner Donathan, who finished second in the 126-pound class; Derek Spears, who finished runner-up in the 138-pound class; Dylan Mosher, who finished third in the 160-pound class; Kennedy Sizemore, who finished fourth in the 145-pound class; Austin Terrell, who finished fourth in the 220-pound class; and Seth Jermer, who finished fourth in the 285-pound class.

SBAAC WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

1. Western Brown 228

2. Bethel-Tate 150

3. Williamsburg 109

4. Goshen 74

5. Norwood 69

6. Blanchester 66.5

7. Batavia 49

8. New Richmond 44

9. Amelia 36

10. CNE 31