Betty Ratliff Broncos claim SBAAC wrestling title Broncos pull ahead for win over G-Men in SBAAC Tourney Ripley boys wrap up regular season with win at Lynchburg Eastern girls are sectional champs Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge Some county offices to change locations Fayetteville prepares for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall HealthSource hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Five sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Marc A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget
News

Anderson pleads not guilty to battery charge

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County Munici-pal Court Chief Probation Officer Dale Anderson pleaded not guilty to sexual battery charges on February 17.
Anderson entered a “not guilty” plea before visiting judge Brent Spencer from Adams County in Brown County Common Pleas Court.
Anderson was indicted on February 9 and remains free on a $10,000 bond.  His trial has been scheduled for September 18.
Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force Commander John Burke said in the February 12 edition of The Brown County Press that Anderson’s indictment is the first in an ongoing public corruption investigation.
Burke said that at least one more indictment is expected in the case.
The public corruption investigation has been underway in Brown County for over a year, and Burke said that there may be as many as 25 victims of the corruption activity.
“Because of this indictment of Dale Anderson, we can announce that we have an Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Task Force ongoing.  We couldn’t release that until the first indictment,” Burke said February 12.
Anderson is accused in the indictment of “engaging is sexual conduct with (a victim) when he had supervisory or disciplinary authority over the victim who was in the custody of law.”
Anderson was suspended without pay by Brown County Municipal Judge Joe Worley on December 21, 2016.  He had been working as a probation officer for the court since January of 2007.
Burke said that investigators would like to hear from anyone who feels that they have been mistreated by anyone working in the Brown County Judicial system.
Anyone wishing to contact investigators is asked to call the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office at (937) 378-4151.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat