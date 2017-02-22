Timothy D. Harris, 54, of Williamsburg, OH., passed away at the Hospice Of Hope Center in Adams County on February 14, 2017.

Tim was one of 7 boys born to Geneva and Jim Harris.

He was a widower to Betty Harris and a father figure to her children and grandchildren.

He was a Husband to Anna Harris, a father to Amie Jessee, a grandfather to her 2 girls, a father to Dennis Irvin and a grandfather to his 2 girls and son.

Tim was a great man who worked hard all his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He would help anyone if they asked. He always told it, like it was.

At his request, NO Services will be held. He was a very simple man who never asked for much. Life is too short, enjoy one another while you have time. R.I.P Timothy D. Harris. You are loved and truly missed!