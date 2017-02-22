Marguerite A Fender

Marguerite Anne “Bug” Beam Fender, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

She was associated with the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia for over 60 years. She is survived by her husband of 66 yrs Robert (Bob) Fender, 2 daughters, Mary Anne Colliver and Caroline Fender, 1 son Rob (Shirley) Fender, 5 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 9 great grandaughters, 3 great grandsons, 2 great great grandaughters.

Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial was in Sardinia Cemetery.

Memorials to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, St Judes Childrens Hospital, or Sardinia Food Pantry.