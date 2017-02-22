June Howser

June Cahall Howser, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a LPN at the former Brown County General Hospital for eleven years and a nurse with the practice of the late Dr. John R. Donohoo for thirty-two years. June was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, the retired nurses association and was an avid Georgetown G- Men booster and fan. She was born June 1, 1925 in Poetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Henry and Grace (Venable) Gaskin. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – John Wayne Cahall, Jr. in 1979 and Robert Howser in 2015; one sister – May Howser and one brother – Billy Gaskin. June Cahall Howser, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a LPN at the former Brown County General Hospital for eleven years and a nurse with the practice of the late Dr. John R. Donohoo for thirty-two years. June was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, the retired nurses association and was an avid Georgetown G- Men booster and fan. She was born June 1, 1925 in Poetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Henry and Grace (Venable) Gaskin. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – John Wayne Cahall, Jr. in 1979 and Robert Howser in 2015; one sister – May Howser and one brother – Billy Gaskin.

June is survived by one son – John W. Cahall and wife Candy of Georgetown, Ohio; two step-sons – Danny Howser and wife Sharon of Pataskala, Ohio and Steve Howser and wife Sharon of Georgetown, Ohio; two granddaughters – Heather Smith and husband Jason of Covington, Kentucky and Bethany Fitzpatrick and husband Brad of Williamsburg, Ohio and four great grandchildren – Jadyn, Cameron, Audrey June and Caleb.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR 125, Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Second Street, Ripley OH 45167 or the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 5280 US 68 & 62, Ripley OH 45167.