Robin S Godwin

Robin Sue Godwin, age 42 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, February 9, 2017 in an automobile accident near Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and an avid supporter of the National Kidney Foundation. Robin was born March 1, 1974 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of the late Robert and Susan (Reid) Cox.

Mrs. Godwin is survived by her husband of twenty-two years, James D. Godwin, II; three children – Kaitlynne Godwin, Christopher Godwin and James D. Godwin, III all of Georgetown, Ohio; twin brother – Robert Cox and wife Katheryn of Hendersonville, Tennessee; mother-in-law – Barbara King and husband Brian of New Paris, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Adam Mouser of Clearwater, Florida and one sister-in-law – Brandy Mouser of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Georgetown Baptist Church. Pastor Ron Garbutt will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is surving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place Suite #400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

