June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Mark A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn
Obituaries

Robin S Godwin

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Robin Sue Godwin, age 42 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, February 9, 2017 in an automobile accident near Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and an avid supporter of the National Kidney Foundation. Robin was born March 1, 1974 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of the late Robert and Susan (Reid) Cox.

Mrs. Godwin is survived by her husband of twenty-two years, James D. Godwin, II; three children – Kaitlynne Godwin, Christopher Godwin and James D. Godwin, III all of Georgetown, Ohio; twin brother – Robert Cox and wife Katheryn of Hendersonville, Tennessee; mother-in-law – Barbara King and husband Brian of New Paris, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Adam Mouser of Clearwater, Florida and one sister-in-law – Brandy Mouser of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Georgetown Baptist Church. Pastor Ron Garbutt will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is surving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place Suite #400, Cincinnati, Ohio  45202.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat